Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
lcbo hours

LCBO is reducing its hours in response to the coronavirus outbreak

Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of the last major holdouts in terms of "non-essential" services that have continued to operate normally despite mass shutdowns across the province is now changing its hours in response to escalating concerns about COVID-19.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) announced late Tuesday that it will start reducing its store hours beginning this Thursday, March 19.

All LCBO locations across the province will operate from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily, until further notice, with delivery options still available.

The Crown corporation had previously stated that it would stay open in light of the outbreak, albeit with some protective measures in place such as elevated store cleaning and sanitization protocols.

"Following today's Provincial Government announcement, the LCBO will be reducing store hours across the province," reads a press release issued by the LCBO Tuesday evening after Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a province-wide state of emergency.

"Delivery options remain available to customers, though customers will have to follow pick up directions provided by Canada Post for home deliveries."

The LCBO will no longer be accepting product returns at this time and encourages customers to "hold on to product and receipts as all eligible returns will be honoured at a future date."

As privately-owned businesses, LCBO Convenience Outlet stores may still sell alcohol later than 6 p.m. (or earlier, depending on what each independent store decides to do.)

Lead photo by

Lauren O'Neil

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

These are the grocery stores in Toronto now offering dedicated hours for seniors

Here's a map of takeout food and delivery options at restaurants in Toronto right now

Toronto distilleries are now making hand sanitizer to help fight COVID-19

20 online grocery delivery options in Toronto

LCBO is reducing its hours in response to the coronavirus outbreak

Toronto restaurant is asking for help so it doesn't go out of business

Toronto coffee shops delivering beans and equipment so you can brew from home

10 restaurants in Toronto with new takeout and delivery options