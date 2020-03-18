LCBO is reducing its hours in response to the coronavirus outbreak

One of the last major holdouts in terms of "non-essential" services that have continued to operate normally despite mass shutdowns across the province is now changing its hours in response to escalating concerns about COVID-19.

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) announced late Tuesday that it will start reducing its store hours beginning this Thursday, March 19.

All LCBO locations across the province will operate from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily, until further notice, with delivery options still available.

The Crown corporation had previously stated that it would stay open in light of the outbreak, albeit with some protective measures in place such as elevated store cleaning and sanitization protocols.

We’re taking the announcement from @ONgov seriously and are taking steps to support our people and our customers. Starting Thursday March 19, all LCBO stores will open from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily. We know this is an evolving situation and will continue to keep you up to date. pic.twitter.com/c2bCRcwjP9 — LCBO (@LCBO) March 17, 2020

"Following today's Provincial Government announcement, the LCBO will be reducing store hours across the province," reads a press release issued by the LCBO Tuesday evening after Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a province-wide state of emergency.

"Delivery options remain available to customers, though customers will have to follow pick up directions provided by Canada Post for home deliveries."

The LCBO will no longer be accepting product returns at this time and encourages customers to "hold on to product and receipts as all eligible returns will be honoured at a future date."

As privately-owned businesses, LCBO Convenience Outlet stores may still sell alcohol later than 6 p.m. (or earlier, depending on what each independent store decides to do.)