The LCBO is now delivering booze in under an hour through Foodora

Posted 3 hours ago
The LCBO has officially partnered with one of the world's largest food delivery apps, meaning you can now get booze brought to your home within the hour. 

Foodora announced today that it's running its on-demand delivery pilot in Toronto, after first testing it out in Ottawa earlier this year. 

Customers can download the Foodora app and scroll through a "curated list" of alcohol, delivered from eight different LCBO locations in downtown Toronto, Mississauga, and Etobicoke.

"On average, customers can expect a 60-minute delivery window after replacing their order from participating LCBO stores within the city of Toronto," says Foodora's press release

That's a far cry from when it used to take two to four business days for the LCBO to deliver alcohol. Hopefully this doesn't result in another booze shortage

Anyone ordering online will have to show valid ID to their Foodora rider, who has the right to refuse delivery if the customer seems too drunk, or is buying for a minor.

According to Foodora, it plans to eventually start delivering for other companies like Fresh & Wild Food Market, Popeye's Supplements, and Circle K. 

Here are all the participating LCBO stores you can order from: 

  • LCBO Store #17, Distillery District, 222 Front Street East
  • LCBO Store #18, Liberty Village, 85 Hanna Avenue, Unit 103
  • LCBO Store #534, Roncesvalles Village, 2290 Dundas Street West
  • LCBO Store #511, Clarence Square, 49 Spadina Avenue
  • LCBO Store #15, 232 Dupont Street
  • LCBO Store #411, 547 Yonge Street
  • LCBO Store #214, The Queensway
  • LCBO Store #149, The Kingsway
