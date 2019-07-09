Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
LCBO

The LCBO is running out of booze

Have you noticed LCBO shelves are looking a little bare these days? Having trouble finding your favourite beverage?

Well, the good news is you're not going crazy. The bad news is the LCBO's deliveries are weeks behind

A spokesperson for the LCBO told City News they're in the process of switching to a new Warehouse Management System, an updated technology for handling product intake and outbound orders.

Because of the transition and the delays, stores across the province are experiencing massive shortages. 

Some locations have even put up signs apologizing to customers for the inconvenience.

Let's hope the problem gets resolved soon, because we all need a drink in this scorching hot weather

Lindsay Sutherland

