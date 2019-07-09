The LCBO is running out of booze

Have you noticed LCBO shelves are looking a little bare these days? Having trouble finding your favourite beverage?

Well, the good news is you're not going crazy. The bad news is the LCBO's deliveries are weeks behind.

A spokesperson for the LCBO told City News they're in the process of switching to a new Warehouse Management System, an updated technology for handling product intake and outbound orders.

All @LCBO stores in Kingston have been short on booze for a few weeks. Literally bare shelves throughout the stores. I found out today that the shortage originates with the Whitby warehouse. Agency Stores are not impacted because their stock comes from ottawa. #YGK #monopoly — Mikey Likes It (@michael20270505) July 5, 2019

Because of the transition and the delays, stores across the province are experiencing massive shortages.

Oh dear god no. Booze shortage at the LCBO. pic.twitter.com/T5c3nHObzo — 🇨🇦 ᴅᴀɴ “ᴠɪᴅᴍᴀɴ” ʟᴀᴜᴄᴋɴᴇʀ (@vidman) July 9, 2019

Some locations have even put up signs apologizing to customers for the inconvenience.

Let's hope the problem gets resolved soon, because we all need a drink in this scorching hot weather.