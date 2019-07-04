City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
toronto heat wave

Toronto says it's not issuing heat warnings anymore

Toronto Public Health announced today that it'll no longer be issuing warnings when extreme heat hits the city. 

Instead, the City says it'll be sharing Environment and Climate Change Canada's early heat warning notifications through methods like Twitter retweets, traditional media, and the WeatherCAN app  to "avoid duplication." 

The news follows Environment Canada's recent announcement that it's going to feel unbearably humid and hot this week. 

In response, Toronto says that it'll be expanding its Heat Relief Network, a system of more than 270 locations where citizens can go to cool down in the heat. 

The improved Network now includes community centres, pools, libraries, and some shopping malls, as well as shelters and 24-hour respite centres for those experiencing homelessness.

"The City is continually working with local organizations to expand this network," said a statement. 

It's a big increase from what used to be a mere seven Cooling Centres, which were operated by the city for use during previous heat alerts. Find a cooling centre near you using the City's map

