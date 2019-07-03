City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Toronto weather

Heat and humidity prompt special weather statement for Toronto

If you've got anything even moderately strenuous planned outdoors over the next two days, take note: It's going to suck.

A special weather statement is currently in effect for the City of Toronto due to what Environment Canada calls "high daytime temperatures."

"A relatively hot and humid airmass has reached the area and will remain in place through Friday," reads an update from the federal weather agency published Wednesday afternoon. 

"Maximum afternoon temperatures near 30 C and humidex values in the high thirties are forecast for most areas with slightly cooler temperatures near the shores of the Great Lakes."

toronto weather

The first weekend of July should be a bit cooler than what we'll experience Wednesday through Friday. Image via Environment Canada.

Both Wednesday and Thursday should see regular highs of 30 degrees, according to Environment Canada, but should feel closer to 36 degrees with humidity. 

Things should be a bit more bearable overnight, with temperatures in the 17 to 20 degree range. A cold front is expected to usher in cooler temperatures overall (and kill some of that brutal humidity) on Friday night.

Until then, free outdoor hot yoga for everyone — whether they're down to participate or not!

