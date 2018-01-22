Booze delivery just got better in Toronto

Toronto's booze delivery options got a major boost when the LCBO entered the online sales market back in 2016, but the service wasn't exactly perfect. While the selection was great, the delivery times left something to be desired.

Since online sales launched at the LCBO, the quickest shipping times were pegged at two to four business days at a cost of $12. You could also have orders shipped to a store location for free, but with a wait of one to four weeks.

Shopping from the comfort of your couch just got even easier. We now have next business day delivery!https://t.co/YUVDfaQSyO pic.twitter.com/R1I4OJ2lTH — LCBO (@LCBO) January 22, 2018

The latter option is still available, but the good news for online booze buyers is that next day delivery is now an option. This quicker shipping service costs $16.95, but that's not too bad considering the cost of standard shipping.

Anecdotally speaking, everything I've ordered from the LCBO has arrived in three days. That's not terrible by any means, but it doesn't allow for any last minute ordering, which many of us have come to expect from online retailers.

Add in the fact that the LCBO is soon to implement a click and collect program, and it seems like our provincially managed source for booze is finally getting with the times.

So now you really can leave your party planning until the day before. Just make sure you decide on what booze you want by 1 p.m., as that's the cut off for next day service.