Specialty cheese supplier to Toronto restaurants is now doing home delivery

If treating yourself during quarantine looks like getting a box full of deluxe cheese delivered straight to your Toronto home, there's good news.

The meats and cheese supplier of some of the city's most popular restaurants like Mamakas and Bannock is now shipping their goods to Toronto homes.

La Ferme Black River, a distributor which sources its cheese from producers across Canada and all over Europe, is offering its extensive list of asiagos, cheddars, and camemberts for your quarantine cravings.

The 40-year-old brand requires a minimum $250 delivery order, with a $15 delivery fee, which sounds like a year's worth of cheese for some (or just a few days for others).

Make your orders before Monday at 8 a.m. to arrange a delivery or pick-up at their office by Keele and St. Clair from Wednesday to Friday.

Their delivery boundaries run south of Eglinton, between Royal York and Woodbine. They're also shipping to Thornhill, Richmond Hill, and Etobicoke.

For Mother's Day, they're also offering a $50- and $70-box special filled with cheeses from local producers like Mountain Oak Gouda, Gunn's Hill, Delight Chocolate, Cows Creamery, and Fromagerie Kapuskoise.

Some proceeds of La Ferme's sales will go toward the Toronto Restaurant Workers Crisis Relief Fund and Feed the Frontlines.

They also have an equally extensive selection of meat and charctuerie, pantry items, and some prepared foods from La Ferme's partners, like Greek dips from Mamakas, truffle mac and cheese from O&B, and Bannock's chicken pot pie.