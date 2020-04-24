Where to buy baking supplies in Toronto right now

Baking supplies in Toronto are in high demand these days. If you haven't baked a single thing in the past month, you're doing quarantine wrong. Social distancing has seen a massive uptick in home baking, if flour shortages at some Toronto grocery stores are anything to go by. If there's a time for making sourdough or banana bread, it's now.

Whether you're a novice or a seasoned baker, Toronto has plenty of stores doing delivery and curbside pick-ups for all kinds of baking ware, different types of flour, and — yes, it still exists — the ever-elusive yeast.

Here's where to get baking supplies in Toronto.

Ingredients

This Etobicoke suppier sells in massive quantities — I'm talking 20 kg of flour, shortening, salt, and the like — but it's long been a go-to for professional home bakers who know exactly what they want, and how much of it.

For takeout or a $7.50 delivery fee, this popular bakery is selling a limited but essential list of baking ingredients. They're offering Stirling butter, untreated flour from P&H Unbleached, spelt flour, yeast and a number of 1 kg flours from Hoffnung.

Pasta-maker and Italian grocer Alimentari on Roncesvalles has much of your baking needs covered. Their webstore has active dry yeast, 00 flour, semolina flour, Manitoba flour, butter, and eggs are available for in-store and curbside pick-ups, and next-day delivery.

This beer-maker makes batches of their MOM sourdough starter and cans them up for sale. They're $3 each and all money goes to charity, but cans are limited.

This Italian bakery is selling pantry staples like Manitoba wheatflour and chickpea flour from its King Street and Queen Street locations.

Stone milled organic flour comes in six different options at this Liberty Village bakery's online store. Heritage ancient grains milled on-site including prairie hard red, red fife, whole rye, spelt, and emmer.

If you're craving stuffed arepas and empanadas, you might as well throw in some other essentials to your online shopping cart, like 2 kg of all purpose flower, dry yeast, kosher salt, rolled oats, or corn flour from Cookie Martinez' El Mercadito.

The pub-turned-convenience store with locations in Liberty Village and Leaside isn't just selling toilet paper. The Local Corner Store's pantry section also includes 1 lb of all-purpose flour, white sugar, and sea salt for delivery or curbside pick-up through DoorDash.

The Annex's 30-year-old staple has launched a grocery store that includes eggs, milk (lactose-free, too), butter, all purpose flour, chickpea flour, white or brown sugar, and yeast. Call to place an order and pick it up at their takeout counter, or have it delivered to your car.

No longer serving up the true brunch experience, this Annex diner has transitioned to selling meal kits and baking items like gluten-free fry mixes, sour dough starters, housemade granola, dry active yeast, flour, eggs, butter, and dairy.

Dry actrive yeast, rolled oats, all purpose unbleached flour, sugars, coconut milk, and honey are now available at this Gerrard East cafe's online general store. They do same-day picks ups for orders made before 1 p.m., and $5 delivery fees with a minimum $25 order.

Etobicoke's popular Ukranian bakery (which also has an outpost in St. Lawrence Market) isn't selling many baking ingredients other than eggs, but it does have one hot item: yeast. They're doing next-day home deliveries and curbside pick-ups.

It's not available online, but the city's most beloved from-scratch pasta spot has transformed into a kind of general store, an is now offering basics like flour, salt, yeast, and eggs. Grab some from their Geary Avenue store during opening hours.

This North York butcher does online orders and delivery for Instaferm yeast, Vita Sana 00 Flour, and Burnbrae Farms eggs. They also have Italian leavening agents like Lievito Bertolini and Paneangeli.

Open seven days a week and doing next day delivery and pick-up, this Bathurst Street store has an extensive selection of organic flour from K2Milling, including the spelt, pastry, all-purpose, and bread varieties.

Dedicated specifically to delivering flour to Toronto's west-end, this initiative from Ontario flour mill K2Milling is running 20 kg bags of their Bianca pastry flour, Ferdinand bread flour, Red Tail whole wheat, and Viking all purpose flour. All-inclusive deliveries range from $45 to $55, from Bathurst to Keele, between St. Clair and the Lake.

This artisanal meats and cheese supplier is doing delivery, and their pantry catalogue includes 1 kg of Caputo 00 Bread Flour. You can also arrange contactless pick-up from their facility by Old Weston Road.

The Canadian hospitality group Oliver & Bonacini has just launched its online grocery store. You can buy individual products or opt for their curated Pantry Box ($60) which comes with all your baking necessities like flour, active yeast, and butter.

A bit of a no-brainer, but plenty of bulk food stores in Toronto are now doing delivery and contactless pick-ups. Bulk Barn is an obvious go-to, while local businesses like Nuthouse and bare market have a number of organic options.

Bakingware

This Danforth East baking supply store isn't running workshops anymore but it's delivery a huge array of baking necessities like rolling pins, moulds, cookie cutters, non-stick sprays, and decorating tools. If you're going all-out, they also sell stuff like edible glitter gold stars.

Pans, thermometers, cooling racks, chocolate molds, and more are all for online purchase at this Mississauga supplier. They do shipping and free delivery for orders over $100, or you can arrange a pick-up at their Mississauga warehouse.

This houseware go-to is an obvious destination for things like baking sheets, tart pans, cookie-cutters, and the like. They do delivery (free shipping over $75) but have also just launched their curbside pick-up service at their locations in Richmond Hill, Markham, Kennedy Commons, the Entertainment District and the Danforth.

This culinary school and restaurant supplier just north of Bathurst subway station has launched an online store for the general public selling a bunch of pro-quality tools like baking pans, dough scrapers, and decorating tools. They do delivery and pick-ups.

All orders over $100 are free from this Roncesvalles store. If you live in the neighbourhood, they'll also do free drop-offs for orders over $50 from their catalogue of essentials including Glass liquid measuring cups, stainlesss steel spoon sets, rolling pins, and quality mixers.