Toronto's new online grocery store with delivery is from the people behind Canoe and Lena

Canadian hospitality group Oliver & Bonacini has announced its now doing grocery delivery in Toronto.

The company behind a number of Toronto's most high-end restaurants like Canoe, Auberge du Pommier, Bannock, and Maison Selby will be delivering groceries at least for the next two weeks.

With minimum orders of $150 (delivery fee included), O&B's delivery zone runs south of Finch down to the water, and east of 427 to west of Victoria Park. They deliver on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Aside from the usual veggies, fruits, and meats, O&B is also selling several curated boxes.

Things like the Pantry Box ($60) are filled with a pre-selection of flour, active yeast, and butter.

A Protein Box ($93) has your meat needs, with items like 1 lb bacon packs, chicken breasts, beef patties, and halibut.

If you're missing your fave Financial District spots, you can get ready-made meals like Bannock's tourtiere ($23), Lena's beef empanadas, and pizzas from Libretto.

You can add bottles of liquor to food orders too, with mostly Dillon's on the menu.

It's contactless, meaning deliveries will be left at the door or with condo concierge between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Keep in mind that O&B's drivers don't accept tips.