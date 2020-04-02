Popular Toronto restaurant has transformed into a corner store

Restaurants in Toronto that are choosing to stay open during COVID-19 are doing a lot of food delivery, but one restaurant has pivoted to start delivering the holy grail of pandemic necessities: toilet paper.

Local Public Eatery, which has locations in Liberty Village and Leaside, has just launched something called the Local Corner Store.

It's not like your regular 7/11 (since all dine-in restaurants are now closed and are only offering takeout and delivery) but the new concept does offer stuff not regularly provided on Local's takeout menu, and a decent alternative if you don't feel like lining up forever just for TP.

Aside from the pub food that's usually available for order, Local's virtual convenience store has added a whole slew of items that you can order on DoorDash.

That includes individually wrapped 2-ply toilet paper rolls ($1 each) and packs of 250 paper towels ($5) — the same brands that you'd usually find in the Local's own restaurants.

It's not Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper, but these days, toilet paper shortages will make many happy for whatever they can get their hands on.

Local Corner Store is also selling some basic fruits and veggies like limes ($1 each), lemons ($1.25 each), grapefruits ($1.75) and avocados ($2.75).

Baked goods like baguettes, gluten-free buns, flour tortillas, and a list of different cheeses like sliced swiss cheese and Philadelphia cream cheese.

Toilet paper, paper towel, and their whole list of products and regular food menu is available for the duration of Local's opening hours, noon to 10 p.m.