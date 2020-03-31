Lineups at some supermarkets in Toronto are incredibly long

Toronto residents have been repeatedly advised to stay home as much as possible and only leave the house for the necessities — which includes going to the supermarket and shopping for groceries.

Grocery stores all over the city have therefore implemented various social distancing measures — such as limiting the number of shoppers in the store at one time and requiring a 2 m distance between customers in line — in order to ensure residents can shop safely.

Went to the grocery store today:

- Hand wash station outside the doors

- Measured lines as a guide to keep people apart

- Only letting in a certain # of people at a time

- Measured spaces when paying

- Disinfecting after every customer

Keep it up Toronto! #SocialDistancing — Jeff Bratt (@WoodbineBratt) March 24, 2020

But it's resulting in some massive lineups outside Toronto stores.

One photo of a particularly long lineup outside Gerrard Square, which houses a Food Basics and several other stores, was posted to the I am a Leslievillian! Facebook group earlier today.

"Hey everyone if you're headed to Gerrard Square plz be aware of the lineup to get in," wrote Scott Williams along with the photo.

Several other residents thanked Williams for the heads up, while one commenter explained why lineups outside Toronto grocery stores may be extra long today.

"Those on assistance received their checks today," the Facebook user wrote. "Let Them shop today! You can go another day."

The idea of allowing those receiving financial assistance today to have priority in stores across Toronto has been circulating on social media over the past few days, and it even has its own hashtag: #GiveWayTuesday.

Many have been sharing a graphic with the hashtag that also shows a grocery cart with a red "X" on it to spread the message.

Tomorrow, ODSP and OW recipients will get their first cheque since the pandemic started. Please give way and let them take their turn at the grocery stores and pharmacies. #givewaytuesday pic.twitter.com/PHZ7DG46sh — Jill Teeple (@jill_teeple) March 30, 2020

"On Tuesday, March 31 people supported by OW & ODSP will receive their first cheque since the COVID-19 pandemic began," the graphic states.

"Give Way to them by avoiding grocery stores & pharmacies. Help them finally buy supplies. It's their turn."

The sentiment has been shared widely across Ontario, with many people emphasizing the need to provide stocked shelves and ample space to those who need it most in these trying times.

So if you hate waiting in long lines and care about the more vulnerable residents of Toronto, today might not be the best day to head out for your weekly grocery outing.