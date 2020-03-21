Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 40 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
coronavirus toronto grocery stores

Social distancing measures at Toronto supermarkets are leading to lineups

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 40 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Grocery stores across Toronto are still open, but they're limiting the number of people allowed inside at one time to encourage social distancing

The result has been lineups outside even some of the larger grocery stores in the city, like No Frills, or in some cases, LCBO, where the current limit is 50 customers at a time

It's not just large food chains: smaller grocers and cafes choosing to remain open have taken on the same protocol, like Sanagan's Meat Market, where lines form outside the shop daily. 

Other measures have already been implemented where food products are sold in order to curb the effects of panic shopping and potential contamination, like limiting the number of products one customers can buy. 

Standing in lineups is by no means ideal, given that the recommended distance to keep between others is around 2 metres, but given the need for essential food items and household products, it's a risk that some shoppers are willing to take. 

Lead photo by

@jer1961

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

30 alcohol and beer delivery options in Toronto

Social distancing measures at Toronto supermarkets are leading to lineups

46 late night food delivery options you can get in Toronto right now

Popular Toronto restaurant with almost no internet presence says its struggling to survive

A Freshii in Toronto is delivering 100 salads to people in need

The LCBO is limiting how many people can shop in the store at one time

Popular burger restaurant delivers free food to healthcare workers at Toronto hospital

Popular Toronto food delivery service hiring people who've been laid off by restaurants