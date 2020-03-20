City
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
coronavirus toronto grocery stores

Some supermarkets in Toronto are now limiting purchases to two per product

City
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Grocery stores around Toronto have begun to implement measures against panic shopping amidst heightened precautions for COVID-19. 

Over the past week, larger than normal lineups have been taking place at pharmacies and grocery stores around the city, causing shortages of some essential items such as toilet paper, disenfectants, and food products. 

In order to manage stock, some locations of big chains like Metro, Loblaws, and Walmart have put up signs to stop shoppers from overbuying. 

There's a limit of two packs of Lilydale chicken breasts per family at Canadian Walmarts, for example. Meanwhile Loblaws stores, like the one at Leslie and Lakeshore, have been imposing a two-per customer limit on toilet paper since last week. 

One shopper also captured a sign outside a Metro supermarket in Toronto, limiting  purchases to two per family of any product in the store. 

City officials haven't yet made an official statement to address the pressure on grocery stores to restock as people buy more products than usual. 

Meanwhile, several grocery stores have already decided to add extra hours to accommodate the elderly and other vulnerable community members before shelves empty out for the day. 

For those who need to stock up but don't want to put themselves at risk in public spaces, there are several stores offering grocery delivery online.

Lead photo by

Leah Holiove

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Some supermarkets in Toronto are now limiting purchases to two per product

Parents in Toronto need to immediately stop taking their kids to playgrounds

Ontario just launched an online learning program for students stuck at home

Hundreds line up in Toronto to buy video games during a pandemic

Presto users should think about switching their autorenew setting off

Ontario confirms 50 new coronavirus cases bringing provincial total to 308

Experts say school will probably be cancelled for the rest of the year in Toronto

Telehealth Ontario still can't keep up with COVID-19 calls despite bolstered service