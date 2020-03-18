20 online grocery delivery options in Toronto

Online grocery delivery in Toronto will be in high depend for everyone practicing social distancing and staying at home. It's a good thing then that many of the major supermarkets in the the city as well as a number of third-party companies offer this service.

Here are some options for online grocery delivery in Toronto.

This grocery service developed by Longo's delivers fresh groceries to your door, though increased guest volume is affecting the performance of their site a little right now.

Anyone who lives within a 10-kilometre radius of one of these health food stores can get their specialty goods delivered through Cornershop.

Get everything you'd usually put in your shopping cart IRL from your local Loblaws through their Instacart service.

Shop directly from the closest location of this big grocery store that has all the basics through their online ordering and delivery/pickup system.

Stay bougie while you're staying home with gourmet groceries delivered from this high-end supermarket through online service Instacart.

Get groceries delivered from dozens of stores using this app, and even earn rewards for doing so.

If you're a diehard fan of this grocery store that's been around for 80 years, you can still get your fix delivered through PC Express.

Order online for delivery to your door or to pick up at one of many locations from this store that does produce bags, meal kits and meal jars.

Skip the line and shop from this members-only club in your PJs, then get two-day delivery, though there's no guarantee it'll improve your chances at snagging any toilet paper.

Shop online and get your order of ethical goods from this store delivered to your door, or pick up your order from one of several authorized locations.

You can always turn to the big guys in times of need for delivery on the basics, but they're warning that some items might be unavailable.

Find deals on products for same-day delivery through this grocery delivery app.

This Asian grocery store delivers, though with a high volume of orders at this time they're warning there may be some delays.

Instead of lining up at this price-chopping store, use their PC Express program to get groceries delivered to your closest pickup location.

Use the store locater on this supermarket's website to find out if a store near you does delivery, then contact the location directly to set it up.

You can order items like moringa leaf powder and cassava chips from one of Toronto's favourite gourmet food stores through Inabuggy. They're also creating a menu of pre-packaged meals through their catering program, with 15 per cent off all online orders.

This operation has always delivered vegan meal kits, but they're now sending them out even more regularly and are offering discounts for those in need.

New members actually get several free meals in their first basket when opting in to this meal kit service, so it might be a good time to sign up.

This grocery store is offering same-day delivery during certain hours within certain areas of Toronto for a limited time.

Support all kinds of local small businesses or stock up on necessities from big box stores like Longo's, Canadian Tire and Metro using this app.