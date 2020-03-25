36 local grocery stores in Toronto doing online delivery or pickup by neighbourhood

Toronto grocery stores with online delivery and pickup options are a great way to avoid the madness of shopping at bigger supermarkets, and odds are there's one in your neighbourhood. Not only does ordering from a small business support them, you might just happen upon some great products you wouldn't have normally.

Here are some local grocery stores offering delivery and pickup options in Toronto.

The Annex

Order by midnight for same-day pickup or next-day delivery from Annex Market, which uses all sustainable packaging. Dairy products, meats, eggs, prepared foods, baked goods and more are all available.

Avenue and Lawrence

Email Goodbye Gluten to pick up gluten-free prepared meals, groceries and baked goods from this store.

Baby Point

Shop specially curated products from Canary and Fox online for pickup ready in less than two hours. Get everything from tea to cheese, soups, bitters, baked goods from here, and there are options for keto, vegan and gluten-free items as well.

Bayview and Leaside

Pick up or get delivery on meat, frozen dishes, deli products and savoury pies from reputed local grocer Cumbrae's which has consolidated their operations at this one location.

The Beaches

Carload offers fruit and vegetables plus other stapes for delivery that you can usually get within 48 hours. Delivery is free with orders over $50.

Bloorcourt

Mix and match from a list of wholesale protein boxes of items like burgers, wings and ground meat for home delivery from O Nosso Talho, with a minimum order of $136.

Bloordale

Schedule a pickup time or delivery through email to grab goods like dairy products, bread or or nuts from bulk food emporium and health food store Nuthouse.

Bloor West Village

Rowe Farms has many locations in Toronto including this one. They're selling all the usual dairy, poultry, fresh and frozen meat and deli products they are known for and you can order online.

Brockton Village

Order Beyond Meat burgers, vegan cheeses, milks, meat substitutes and candy online from Good Rebel and pick up in store or get them shipped across Canada.

Cabbagetown

Epicure Shop lets you shop their prepared foods, deli products and pastry items online. They also have a lot of grocery staples.

Castlefield Design District

Order meats and cheeses, prepared foods and butcher shop items from reputed Speducci Mercatto.

Corktown

Spaccio is a new bakery and grocery from the people behind Sud Forno and Terroni. Call in to order items like fresh and dry pasta, gnocchi, lasagna trays, meatballs, vegetables, fruit, sauces and so much more.

Danforth East

Bare Market's online store is up and running so you can shop for everything from produce to beauty products for next-day pickup.

Don Mills

Shop online for your usual groceries like produce and meat from Galleria Supermarket plus specialtly Asian products.

Dundas West

Unboxed Market has an online store where you can order for pickup, and they should even have toilet paper and sanitizer in stock. Departments include produce, pantry, cereal, beauty, deli, freezer and more.

East York

Order online to get items like pies, baking supplies and meats from Fresh from the Farm on Donlands for pickup or delivery.

Eglinton West

Get sustainable seafood, organic produce, bulk items, and of course meat delivered from The Healthy Butcher.

Entertainment District

Get online orders on all your usual favourite groceries from Independent City Market delivered to your nearest pickup location through PC Express or your door.

Etobicoke

Order organic produce, wild caught fish, Mennonite products and much more online for pickup or delivery from Blossom Pure.

Kensington Market

Shop online to pick up natural food products in-store or get them shipped from Essence of Life.

Koreatown

Get delivery from Herbs & Nutrition through Foodora for all your natural health product needs.

Leslieville

Fruitful Market is delivering some of their prepared products like breakfasts, sandwiches, wraps, salads, roast chicken and sides to select residential buildings, with orders accepted via email. They also have gluten-free granola, hummus, coffee and other specialty grocery items.

Liberty Village

Get high quality groceries delivered from Organic Garage through the Cornershop app.

Little India

Email reputable butcher Sanagan's for curbside pickup of meats, poultry and more during regular business hours with an e-transfer payment, though it might take a few days.

Little Italy

Get free shipping on orders over $99 within Quebec and Ontario of vegan goods like faux cheese, meat and fish from Yamchops.

Mount Pleasant

Order from the Mason's Fine Foods online store to pick up items like salads, sandwiches and bagged chips, or order delivery through Uber Eats.

North York

Order online to get all kinds of meat products delivered from Globe Meats.

Ossington

Fresh City Farms offers online ordering for delivery on a wide range of organic groceries and meals.

Parkdale

Chantecler Boucherie is delivering burgers, buns, steaks and much more through a phone-in service.

Thorncliffe Park

Order halal meats from Iqbal Halal Foods through their online delivery service Labbaik.

Rosedale

Download a PDF order form and submit it via email to Summerhill Market for no-contact delivery only if you are in strict quarantine or a post-travel self-isolation period.

Scarborough

ABC Euro Delicatessen's most popular deli cheeses and meats plus sausages and a whole lot more are available from a menu on Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

St. Clair West

Urban Fare Caterers is delivering frozen food, soups and sauces for $10 and doing prepared foods for takeout right now when you call ahead.

Yonge & Bloor

McEwan offers their wide range of specialty products through Inabuggy, including prepared items like shepherd's pie.

Yonge & Eglinton

Order online to get fruits, veggies, baked goods and frozen products delivered to your doorstep from Marcheleo's.

Yonge & Lawrence

Shop online for items that range from ribs to chips to pasta through The Friendly Butcher and pick them up or get them delivered.