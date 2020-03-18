Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
senior hours grocery store

These are the grocery stores in Toronto now offering dedicated hours for seniors

Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Heeding calls from the public, a number of major grocers have added extra hours for the elderly and other vulnerable community members to shop while people continue to empty store shelves during the chaos that the novel coronavirus pandemic has presented.

Longo's, Loblaws and Nature's Emporium are among the big chains that have decided to implement dedicated hours for those who may not be able to get their elbows out in the masses to procure very in-demand necessities like canned goods and toilet paper.

At Longo's, "seniors and at-risk" individuals can come in between 8 and 9 a.m., before the store usually opens, to get their shopping done "with increased confidence." At Loblaws stores, these groups can come in between 7 and 8 a.m. And at Nature's Emporium, the same thing will take place in the half-hour before stores open at 8:30 a.m.

Select No Frills franchise locations — including Anthony's in Parkdale, Joe's on Dufferin, Sam & Nancy's in North York, Joseph's on Kingston Road, Ashley's in Mississauga, Mike's in Woodbridge, Vince's in Vaughan and John's in Nobleton — have also followed suit.

And Shoppers Drug Mart enacted similar measures earlier this week, even offering a special discount for those who need to shop during the priority hour.

Media personality George Stroumboulopoulos is one of many Toronto residents who have been vocal about the issue on social media, asking supermarkets to dedicate early hours of the morning to vulnerable groups to "start the day with newly sanitized cart handles, doors, tills, fully stocked, no panic."

It's uplifting to see that the concept has caught on in the face of the panic buying pandemonium that has broken out in grocery stores worldwide lately.

Lead photo by

Becky Robertson

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

These are the grocery stores in Toronto now offering dedicated hours for seniors

Here's a map of takeout food and delivery options at restaurants in Toronto right now

Toronto distilleries are now making hand sanitizer to help fight COVID-19

20 online grocery delivery options in Toronto

LCBO is reducing its hours in response to the coronavirus outbreak

Toronto restaurant is asking for help so it doesn't go out of business

Toronto coffee shops delivering beans and equipment so you can brew from home

10 restaurants in Toronto with new takeout and delivery options