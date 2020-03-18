These are the grocery stores in Toronto now offering dedicated hours for seniors

Heeding calls from the public, a number of major grocers have added extra hours for the elderly and other vulnerable community members to shop while people continue to empty store shelves during the chaos that the novel coronavirus pandemic has presented.

Longo's, Loblaws and Nature's Emporium are among the big chains that have decided to implement dedicated hours for those who may not be able to get their elbows out in the masses to procure very in-demand necessities like canned goods and toilet paper.

At Longo's, "seniors and at-risk" individuals can come in between 8 and 9 a.m., before the store usually opens, to get their shopping done "with increased confidence." At Loblaws stores, these groups can come in between 7 and 8 a.m. And at Nature's Emporium, the same thing will take place in the half-hour before stores open at 8:30 a.m.

Select No Frills franchise locations — including Anthony's in Parkdale, Joe's on Dufferin, Sam & Nancy's in North York, Joseph's on Kingston Road, Ashley's in Mississauga, Mike's in Woodbridge, Vince's in Vaughan and John's in Nobleton — have also followed suit.

And Shoppers Drug Mart enacted similar measures earlier this week, even offering a special discount for those who need to shop during the priority hour.

Media personality George Stroumboulopoulos is one of many Toronto residents who have been vocal about the issue on social media, asking supermarkets to dedicate early hours of the morning to vulnerable groups to "start the day with newly sanitized cart handles, doors, tills, fully stocked, no panic."

It's uplifting to see that the concept has caught on in the face of the panic buying pandemonium that has broken out in grocery stores worldwide lately.