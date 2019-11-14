Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
eataly toronto

Here's what people think of Toronto's first Eataly

Toronto's very first Eataly location officially opened its doors yesterday, and in true Toronto fashion, residents lined up around the block to be the first customers of the gourmet Italian food hall. 

The chain of Italian food emporiums has over 35 locations worldwide, but Eataly Toronto is their very first in Canada and foodies have been anxiously awaiting opening day since they initially announced plans to come to the city.

Now that they're open for business, Toronto residents are tasting everything the new spot has to offer and posting their thoughts online. 

Many seem to be impressed with Eataly's offerings, saying the food tastes just like Italy. 

Many are also praising Eataly's staff members for being helpful and knowledgeable when it comes to Italian food.

Most seem to have deemed the opening a success, with few complaints to be found. 

But of course, there are a select few who aren't quite so pleased.

Some have said the prices are a little steep, but that is to be expected considering the quality of the products as well as the food emporium's Yorkville location. 

And some are criticizing the fact that Eataly is technically the fourth gourmet grocery store/food hall to open in the area if you count Pusateri's, Whole Foods and McEwan's.

One resident also said he was disappointed by the emporium's expensive, yet tasteless black truffles. 

But with any new business inevitably come sceptics, and they do little to change the fact that most are impressed and pleased with Eataly's first couple days in Toronto.

Hector Vasquez

