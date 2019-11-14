Here's what people think of Toronto's first Eataly

Toronto's very first Eataly location officially opened its doors yesterday, and in true Toronto fashion, residents lined up around the block to be the first customers of the gourmet Italian food hall.

The chain of Italian food emporiums has over 35 locations worldwide, but Eataly Toronto is their very first in Canada and foodies have been anxiously awaiting opening day since they initially announced plans to come to the city.

Now that they're open for business, Toronto residents are tasting everything the new spot has to offer and posting their thoughts online.

Many seem to be impressed with Eataly's offerings, saying the food tastes just like Italy.

Felt like I was back in Italy tonight!!!! What a great night for EATALY’s grand opening!!!! Welcome to TO! 🇮🇹🍝🍕🍷👏🏻 @EatalyToronto pic.twitter.com/Sur37pCNRd — Christina (@CNC90) November 14, 2019

Many are also praising Eataly's staff members for being helpful and knowledgeable when it comes to Italian food.

Well done @EatalyToronto 👏🏻 - Everything was extremely well organized, staff were so kind and so knowledgeable, and food was UNREAL! Here’s to a successful opening and to many more visits. Salute 🍷 — Sam Wright (@swriiight) November 14, 2019

Most seem to have deemed the opening a success, with few complaints to be found.

Grand Opening Last Night I Had An Opportunity To Eat In One Of The #fabulous Restaurants, The Food Taste Like You’re Back In Italy 😋

You Can’t End The Night Without Tasting And Experiencing The Brewery, Beer Bar And Bottle Shop. Located Inside @ManulifeCentre #EatalyToronto pic.twitter.com/hU6jK7UNgA — 🖤ᎯℕⅅℛℰᎯ ᏇᎯTTЅ 🖤 (@andi_wats76) November 14, 2019

But of course, there are a select few who aren't quite so pleased.

Some have said the prices are a little steep, but that is to be expected considering the quality of the products as well as the food emporium's Yorkville location.

And some are criticizing the fact that Eataly is technically the fourth gourmet grocery store/food hall to open in the area if you count Pusateri's, Whole Foods and McEwan's.

Yorkville’s new normal: three people buying groceries @McEwanFoods talking about how thick the lineup is to get into @EatalyToronto 🙃 — Maryam Siddiqi (@MSiddiqi) November 14, 2019

One resident also said he was disappointed by the emporium's expensive, yet tasteless black truffles.

Had a great time checking out @EatalyToronto today after braving the lineup, and came home with some delicious goodies. Sadly the expensive fresh black truffle was a tasteless bummer. — Neil Faba (@neilfaba) November 14, 2019

But with any new business inevitably come sceptics, and they do little to change the fact that most are impressed and pleased with Eataly's first couple days in Toronto.