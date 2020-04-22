This bakery factory outlet in Toronto is now doing next-day home delivery

Eat & Drink
Unless you know how to make loaves of rye bread or poppyseed bagels at home, freshly-baked goods might be a little out of reach right now. 

Luckily one of Etobicoke's most popular Polish bakeries has just launched a delivery service for their goods.

Future Bakery, which has a factory outlet on North Queen Street and a stall in St. Lawrence Market, will ship you orders of their popular rye bread, kaisers, bubliks, and more straight to your door, five days a week. 

You can put in an order from their selection of bread, pastries, dairy, and Polish pantry items like sausages, wood-smoked bacon, cheese strudels, jars of sauerkraut, and possibly one of Toronto's most elusive items: yeast. 

What goes better with bread than some Ukranian borscht, or a side of cabbage rolls with mushroom? Heck, throw in some patychky while you're at it: prepared European meals are also up for grabs on their website. 

Future delivers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays to Fridays; any orders placed after Friday's cut-off time will be delivered on the Monday following.

Delivery is fee $7.50, otherwise you can also arrange a pick-up at their Etobicoke outlet, or curbside pick-up at their St. Lawrence Market location.

