You can now get delivery and curbside pickup at St. Lawrence Market

St. Lawrence Market vendors have made delivery, pickup, curbside collection and advanced ordering available to customers.

The essential service still isn't closing down, according to an update from the market. However, non-essential non-food businesses are all temporarily closed, and all vendors have a choice about whether to close or not.

The main South Market at 91-95 Front Street East remains open to the public from Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Sunday Antique Market is temporarily closed, but the Saturday Farmers Market still operates Sundays from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., and screenings will be conducted at both the South Market and Farmers Market at peak times on Saturdays, asking customers questions about whether they have certain symptoms or a recent history of travel.

All events and third party event bookings at St. Lawrence Market have been postponed or cancelled until June 30, 2020.

There are detailed lists of which merchants are open and closed, as well as which merchants offer delivery, pickup and curbside collection on the St. Lawrence website.

Several options like Buster's Sea Cove, Yianni's Kitchen and St. Urbain Bagels can be ordered through Uber Eats. Others like Sausage King, Olympic Cheese and Future Bakery are offering curbside pickup. You can also place orders in advance at many places, including Chris' Cheesemongers, Paddington's Pump and Caviar Direct.

St. Lawrence Market recommends using measures like delivery or curbside pickup and having a plan or placing orders in advance in order to practice social distancing. The market asks that customers shopping in person do so alone for the same reason.

All seating has currently been removed from the market, and they're practicing advanced sanitization practices.

While we have to go without free samples at St. Lawrence Market right now, being able to get caviar, bagels, and fine meats and cheeses possibly without even getting up off the couch seems like a fair trade-off.