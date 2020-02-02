10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in January

Notable businesses that closed in Toronto this month included the mighty Zellers, as well as other powerhouses like Schnitzel Queen and Tulip Steakhouse. A few bars also closed, as well as a bookstore, a grocery store and a well-loved art gallery.

Here are the most notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month.

This Leslieville restaurant for brunch and Sunday roast dinners closed after the owners decided to sell it and more on to something else.

It's truly the end of an era: the last Zellers in Toronto closed on the Queensway this month, taking a ton of nostalgia and its zig-zagging red logo with it.

Dinners of pounded, breaded meat will be missed from this Moss Park restaurant which says they're looking for a new, larger location.

The official closure of this Taiwanese snack bar in Cabbagetown is murky following a health inspection that shuttered the restaurant, but a Notice of Distress posted this month made it clear this was the end.

The end of the month saw this mult-floor craft beer bar and cafe close its doors, meaning Queen West laptop users will have to hang elsewhere.

Though this Fashion District coffee shop may have been small, its closing this month was a big deal for caffeine lovers.

This art gallery in Parkdale was really part of the community over the years, and will be sorely missed after its mid-month closure.

The Port Lands is no longer where to go to find this beloved Asian grocery store, which closed its location there at the end of the month due to all the redevelopment going on in the area.

January 19 was the last day for this location of a bookstore chain that had a bakery cafe hidden away at the back.

Though this Leslieville old school restaurant was around for almost a century, it closed in the blink of an eye near the beginning of the month.