Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
schnitzel queen toronto

Iconic Toronto schnitzel joint is closing and it's not clear what comes next

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Schnitzel Queen—the city's most famous spot for breaded and fried filets—has announced that it's closing up shop. 

After 27 years in Moss Park, Toronto's home for Czech schnitzels has announced that they'll be shuttering their doors at 211 Queen St. East for good at the end of December. 

In a vague statement on their website, owners Karl and Margo Hubsch wrote, "Our big schnitzels are too big for the building." 

The info on a sign at the store is slightly more explicit, saying, "We have an opportunity to build something bigger to meet our growing customer demand. It seems we have outgrown our shoes as they say." 

Even better: a video Karl posted to his Instagram, where he explains the closure and planned expansion in true quirky Schnitzel Queen fashion. 

While that sounds like good news for the Hubschs, who promise to return after "hibernating a little", it's bad news for loyal customers who will sorely miss this staple across from Moss Park. 

Schnitzel Queen has seen numerous changes over the years, passing from its original owner Luba (purportedly one of the first to popularize schnitzels in the city) to a German couple, Bernard and Theresa, before being taken over by the Hubschs a few years ago. 

Their hulking schnitzels have always been relatively affordable given the massive portions, though price did go up by $1 this year due to "trying schnitzel times". 

schnitzel queen toronto

A sign currently posted at Schnitzel Queen. Photo by blogTO.

Karl says they have yet to figure out when and where Schnitzel Queen will re-open (apparently they're on the hunt for somewhere with a patio), but in the mean time, you have until December 27 to get "shnit-faced" at the Queen East classic.

Lead photo by

@_gourmetgluttony

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

One of Toronto's oldest dim sum spots is closing

Iconic Toronto schnitzel joint is closing and it's not clear what comes next

Korean gastropub closes after only a year in Toronto

Popular neighbourhood chicken joint in Toronto locked out by landlord

Chick-fil-A was mysteriously closed in Toronto today

Asian restaurant closing after just over a year in Toronto

Popular neighbourhood cafe in Toronto suddenly closes

Drake's sports bar Pick 6ix shut down by landlord for non-payment of rent