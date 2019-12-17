T&T Asian supermarket closing its only downtown Toronto location

The Port Lands, they are a-changing.

What has long been a unique, yet underutilized piece of land along Toronto's eastern waterfront will soon be transformed into a purpose-built residential, recreational and commercial district through a $1.25 billion city revitalization initiative.

Sadly for fans of lower Cherry Street, Polson Quay and everything around it, the area's redevelopment will mean losing some legendary local haunts — like downtown Toronto's only T&T supermarket.

"T&T Supermarkets (T&T) is saddened to confirm that as a result of the development plans for the Toronto Port Lands neighborhood, the store located at 222 Cherry Street will close at the end of the day on January 30, 2020," reads a release from the Loblaws-owned Asian grocery chain.

"The retailer is actively looking for another downtown location to serve the area. In the meantime, T&T is happy to announce that downtown Toronto customers will be able to shop their store online beginning this January."

T&T says that more details about the new store can be expected "in the coming weeks," but it's hard to imagine a shopping experience quite as unique as the one customers have come to expect from the Cherry Street grocer since it opened in 2007.

"I want to sincerely thank our Cherry Street customers and colleagues for their loyal patronage and support over the past 12 years," said T&T Supermarkets CEO Tina Lee in a release announcing the news on Tuesday.

"We are truly saddened to leave this location, but are committed to serving our downtown customers despite the closure."

T&T plans to do this through an enhanced online shopping experience, though that part of the company's website does not yet appear to be live.

Those with cars who prefer to explore the wonderland that is an IRL T&T or pick out their fresh seafood in store can still visit any of the B.C.-based chain's seven other locations within the GTA.