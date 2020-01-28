Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 45 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
kanpai toronto

Toronto's most popular Taiwanese restaurant shut down by landlord

Say goodbye to Taiwanese fried chicken and cocktails in Cabbagetown. 

Kanpai Snack Bar has is suddenly no more after more than four years at 252 Carlton Street.

The restaurant, which first shuttered its doors on December 19 after failing a City health inspection with a staggering 12 infractions, is now marked permanently closed online. 

Just days following being closed by DineSafe, former co-owner Trevor Lui made a statement that he had left Kanpai nearly 18 months prior, and has since opened new projects like Popa

There's been no official statement from Kanpai—their website is now a 404 page, and their last IG post was in mid-December—but there's now a Notice of Distress on the store's front door for failing to pay rent. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

