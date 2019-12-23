Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Kanpai Toronto

Popular Taiwanese snack bar shut down by Toronto health inspectors

Eat & Drink
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of Toronto's favourite Taiwanese restaurants has been shut down by Toronto health inspectors after collecting a staggering 12 infractions.

Kanpai, the Taiwanese snack bar in Cabbagetown, has been closed since December 19 after failing its Public Health inspection. 

Some of crucial infractions found in the DineSafe report include food premise maintained in manner permitting health hazard (insects) and failing to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

kanpai toronto

The list of infractions reported by DineSafe is as long as they come.

Significant infractions included failing to protect against breeding of pests and failing to ensure equipment surface cleaned as necessary. Yikes!

There are plenty of places to get tasty Taiwanese eats in Toronto, so this spot is going to have to step up its game in terms of sanitation if people are going to venture back.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto restaurant under attack by anti-Halal protest group

25 bars and restaurants open on Christmas Eve in Toronto

Popular Taiwanese snack bar shut down by Toronto health inspectors

The top 10 new restaurants in North York

35 restaurants and retail chains that came to Toronto in 2019

The top 5 new pizza in Toronto

Toronto restaurant from people behind Vegandale is closing

The 15 biggest restaurant flops in Toronto from 2019