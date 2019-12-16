Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Tequila Bookworm closing in Toronto after 28 years because of rent hike

After nearly three decades on Queen West, the venerated beer bar, cafe and local hangout Tequila Bookworm has announced it will soon be no more. 

The owners of the longtime spot at 512 Queen St. West took to social media this weekend to announce that, thanks to increasing rent, Tequila Bookworm will shutter its doors for good at the end of January. 

"Queen Street has changed so much in our many decades on the block, and unfortunately it's time to say goodbye," they said. 

The two-floored venue, which first moved to its current location from its original spot at 490 Queen St. West in 2007, has long been a local favourite for its homey vibes and sweet beer selection. 

Regulars have flocked to social media to mourn the loss of yet another Toronto institution, felled by the beast that is the Toronto rent crisis. 

No concrete closing date has been announced, though Tequila promises a couple of going-away shebangs before it's gone for good. 

Goodbye, our beloved book-filled bar, it was good while it lasted.

