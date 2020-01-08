Toronto restaurant known for its Sunday roast dinners is closing

A certain restaurant that made a name for itself as part of the fight to serve booze at earlier hours wasn't able to stay open, despite making mimosas available at 9 a.m.

Leslieville's Brooklyn Tavern announced that its last day of service would be towards the end of the month in a Facebook post.

The all-American hangout spot was known for its brunch and Sunday roast dinner.

"We have sold the restaurant and the new owners will unveil their terrific new concept soon," reads the caption of the post, signed by owners Cindy Wilkes and Dave Steadman. "We will miss you all greatly but we are ready to move on to new opportunities."

"The new owners operate Fat Lamb Kouzina on Yonge Street in Yorkville. They are planning an early spring opening," wrote Cindy Wilkes in a text. "This is a time of mixed emotions for us. We will miss our wonderful customers and staff but we are moving forward very positively."

The last day for the restaurant will be January 25. Until then, they'll be open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday, and open for brunch on Sunday only.