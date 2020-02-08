Kensington Market's old army gear outlet is becoming a hummus restaurant

After decades on Baldwin Street, Kensington Market's quintessential army surplus store has closed its doors for good.

AAA Army Surplus, one of Toronto's best shops for army-quality gear like parkas, peacoats, and gas masks, has moved out of its property at 119 Baldwin Street.

Now there are signs on the store for an incoming restaurant: Abu Hummus, slated to open in April.

According to Abu's website, this new Toronto-based brand focuses on organic hummus, with a menu that pays homage to other "legendary hummus restaurants" around the world.

But if you're on the hunt for some army fatigues, for whatever reason, have no fear: AAA Army Surplus has actually moved all of its merchandise to its sister store right across the street, Search & Rescued, at 184 Baldwin Street.