Toronto is getting its first virtual food hall

Toronto is now home to more food halls than ever, but the next one to open is going to be totally virtual.

"Kitchen Hub is a Food Hall for virtual kitchens. It provides turn-key kitchen space optimized for off-premise sales (delivery and catering) allowing restaurants to take advantage of the growing delivery market," reads the website for brand new concept Kitchen Hub.

Services offered include kitchen space, equipment, and logistics. The physical space for the virtual hall is located on The Queensway in Etobicoke, and they've already partnered with heavy hitters Pai, The Carbon Bar, Blondies, Kanga, Greenhouse, and desserts featuring The Cheesecake Factory bakery.

"It is absolutely a physical, centralized location where each of the restaurant partners have individual kitchens and storage space. From here, customers can walk-in, order ahead or get delivery via any of the major delivery apps," says a spokesperson for Kitchen Hub.

"The idea of a virtual food hall is that it is, in essence, the exact same as a regular food hall, just without on-premise seating for guests. Guests in and around the Etobicoke area are now able to order food from some of their favourite restaurants, which were initially only based out of downtown!"

All restaurants should be open for orders starting on January 20, with the exception of Blondies which should be open in late February.