The top 10 new restaurants in North York

New restaurants in North York cover a lot of ground, and not just geographically. Sample flavours from Thailand to Korea, Italy to Vietnam at new restaurants across this area of Toronto.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants in North York.

Kushi (skewered items) reign supreme alongside rice bowls and tempura at this restaurant located (where else) right on Yonge.

Korean sticky rice dogs are the name of the game at this Byng Avenue spot that does them in cheese, ramen and squid ink varieties.

Though miniscule, Thai flavours are big at this Bathurst restaurant named for its signature dish.>

Fresh pasta stars at this Italian restaurant in Bayview Village already known for their killer lasagna.

This NYC-based chain opened a location in Yorkdale this year, serving all their popular burgers, fries, salads and baked goods. You can even wash it all down with wine or beer.

Gigantic boxes of smoked meat, smoked chicken and all the sides you can handle are now being sold out of this Bayview Village spot.

Located on Yonge, three different types of grills are available for cooking at this Korean restaurant.

Head to this casual joint on Sheppard East for Vietnamese food that goes way beyond pho and banh mi.

Try skewer hot pot at this brand new restaurant that just opened up on Yonge, where everything from lamb to rice cakes are presented on sticks.

Influences reach beyond India at this Bayview restaurant serving grilled cheese alongside curries and biryani.