Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
north york restaurants

The top 10 new restaurants in North York

New restaurants in North York cover a lot of ground, and not just geographically. Sample flavours from Thailand to Korea, Italy to Vietnam at new restaurants across this area of Toronto.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants in North York.

Yonge Bistro

Kushi (skewered items) reign supreme alongside rice bowls and tempura at this restaurant located (where else) right on Yonge.

Chung Chun Rice Dog

Korean sticky rice dogs are the name of the game at this Byng Avenue spot that does them in cheese, ramen and squid ink varieties.

Phat Kaphrao

Though miniscule, Thai flavours are big at this Bathurst restaurant named for its signature dish.>

Parcheggio

Fresh pasta stars at this Italian restaurant in Bayview Village already known for their killer lasagna.

by CHLOE.

This NYC-based chain opened a location in Yorkdale this year, serving all their popular burgers, fries, salads and baked goods. You can even wash it all down with wine or beer.

Beauty Barbecue

Gigantic boxes of smoked meat, smoked chicken and all the sides you can handle are now being sold out of this Bayview Village spot.

Busan Galmaegi

Located on Yonge, three different types of grills are available for cooking at this Korean restaurant.

Vietnoms

Head to this casual joint on Sheppard East for Vietnamese food that goes way beyond pho and banh mi.

Chat Bar

Try skewer hot pot at this brand new restaurant that just opened up on Yonge, where everything from lamb to rice cakes are presented on sticks.

Goa Indian Farm Kitchen

Influences reach beyond India at this Bayview restaurant serving grilled cheese alongside curries and biryani.

