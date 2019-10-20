Toronto's heated igloos are coming back for another year

If you were a fan of last year's heated dome trend in Toronto, never fear, it's not gone forever.

InterContinental Yorkville is officially bringing back their "IGLOOsive" experience, just in time for one of our harshest winters. Last year's dome experiences included prix fixe bread bowl menus and boozy drinks served inside the clear tents.

You should be able to get into one of these domes starting November 21 this year. No word yet on whether other similar experiences will be reopening in Toronto this year, so get to booking if you want to get in on it.

Controversial dome dining experience Dinner with a View looks like it's not coming back to Toronto, but it will be heading to Vancouver, San Diego and Chicago, so you may have to book a flight to get in on that again.