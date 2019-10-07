The Toronto cafe behind viral Tom Hanks and Ryan Gosling stunts is closing

It appears not even a white hot social media presence and even hotter celeb clientele can save a Toronto small business from closing these days.

Grinder Coffee, the cafe behind viral stunts that enticed Tom Hanks and Ryan Gosling to patronize it, will be closing their doors this month. They announced they'll be shuttering (where else) but on Facebook.

"No amount of press or success makes us immune from the perils of small business ownership including the cost of leased business premises," reads the caption of the Facebook post, signed by owner Joelle Murray.

"We began working early in 2019 to renew our lease. Despite some lawyer bills since then, we will not be able to stay in this location. While I was hoping for another outcome, this will sadly not be the case."

Murray elaborated in a message sent to us directly: "It has been an expensive battle with no results and I must move forward with whatever the next stage will be. I am uncertain what their plans are currently."

Grinder's last day open will be October 27. Murray signs off on her Facebook post with these words: "I'm not sure what the next step will be on my journey but as they say when one door closes...."