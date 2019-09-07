Tom Hanks makes surprise visit to Toronto coffee shop who campaigned for him to come

Tom Hanks lived up to his reputation as one of the nicest celebrities around when he stopped by the same Toronto coffee shop that managed to lure Ryan Gosling during last year's TIFF.

Grinder Coffee on Gerrard East in Leslieville has made it an annual thing to try to lure a celebrity in to visit their cafe during the Toronto International Film Fest.

Earlier this week, Grinder erected a cardboard cutout of the Oscar winner and started the hashtag #tomneedsgrinder.

Hanks apparently noticed the campaign and swung by on Friday just as Grinder was closing for the night.

According to an Instagram post made by Grinder, Hanks appeared just as one of the employees was "mopping up" and was kind enough to stay for a drink and a quick chat.

Hanks was later spotted walking along Gerrard East and even took some time to pose with a baby.

Hanks is at TIFF this year in support of his film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood which gets its world premiere on Sunday at Roy Thomson Hall.