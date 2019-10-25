Eat & Drink
Last Call Toronto

Toronto bars are open until 4am this weekend

A number of popular events like Hallo-Queen After Dark and Startup Fashion Week are on this weekend in Toronto. With that in mind, some of Toronto's finest restaurants and bars have extended last call. You'll be able to get your booze on into the wee hours of the night.

Here are the bars and restaurants with 4 a.m. extended last call this weekend.

This represents establishments approved to serve until 4 a.m. by the AGCO. They don't have to exercise that right on each night, so it's always best to call ahead to confirm.

Hector Vasquez at Bar Stray

