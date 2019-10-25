Toronto bars are open until 4am this weekend

A number of popular events like Hallo-Queen After Dark and Startup Fashion Week are on this weekend in Toronto. With that in mind, some of Toronto's finest restaurants and bars have extended last call. You'll be able to get your booze on into the wee hours of the night.
Here are the bars and restaurants with 4 a.m. extended last call this weekend.
- The Office Pub (October 25 and 26)
- Nest (October 25 and 26)
- Bar Stray (October 25 and 26)
- EFS (October 25, 26, 30, 31, November 1 and 2)
- Early Mercy (October 25, 26, 31, November 1 and 2)
- The Everleigh (October 25, 26, 29 and 31)
- 817 Sports Bar (October 25, 26, 31, November 1 and 2)
- Paddock (October 25, 26, 31, November 1 and 2)
- Frisaca (October 25, 26, 31, November 1 and 2)
- Nunu Ethiopian Fusion (October 25, 26, 31, November 1 and 2)
- Wayward (October 25, 26, 31, November 2)
- Thompson Hotel (October 25 to November 2)
This represents establishments approved to serve until 4 a.m. by the AGCO. They don't have to exercise that right on each night, so it's always best to call ahead to confirm.
Lead photo by
Hector Vasquez at Bar Stray