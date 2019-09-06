Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
jollibee wilson toronto

There was a massive line up outside Toronto's newest Jollibee

Toronto just got a new Jollibee by Wilson Station today, and people have been lining up since early this morning to get their hands on some Jolly Fried Chicken. 

The long-awaited third location of the world-famous Filipino fast food chain opened this morning at 7 a.m. at 79 Billy Bishop Way.

While nowhere near as long as the epic, multi-day line-ups during the first Jollibee opening in Scarborough more than a year ago, there were still tons of people waiting outside the store today. 

People were already in line at the break of dawn for a chance to win a years' supply of Jolly Crispy Chicken (the first 25 people did). 

There were also Funko figurines being handed out to the first 50 people in line holding #ItsOurTurn signs, and free collectibles for the first 300 customers who spent over $25. 

There are two other Jollibee locations still slated to open: one in Thornhill at 1 Promenade Circle, and the other at 335 Yonge Street, which is directly across from Ryerson. 

This isn't the only line up for fried chicken in the city right now: people have been lining up all night outside the newest Chick-fil-A downtown, too. Given all the protests happening, though, Jollibee is definitely the less dramatic option.

Fareen Karim

