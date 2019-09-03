Jollibee is opening its next Toronto location this week

At the end of the week, Toronto will get its third location of Jollibee, the Filipino fast food chain that's inspired some Canadians to line up until 3 a.m.

Known for their "crispylicious" fried chicken, sweet spaghetti and steamy mango pies, Jollibee previously opened locations in Mississauga and Scarborough.

The opening of the new location on Friday, September 6 in North York at 79 Billy Bishop Way (near Wilson station) will come with several promotions.

The first 25 people in line to spend over $25 will win a years' supply of Jolly Crispy Chicken, Funko figurines will be handed out to the first 50 people in line holding #ItsOurTurn signs, and the first 300 customers to spend over $25 will get a free collectible.

If you feel like you're still waiting for your turn to get a taste of Jollibee, it could come sooner than you think: the chain plans to roll out 100 locations in Canada over the next five years.

The next two upcoming Jollibees in Toronto will be located at Promenade Mall and downtown at Yonge and Gould.