Jollibee is opening its first downtown Toronto location

Brace yourselves, fans of Filipino fried chicken: Toronto is about to get not one, not two, but THREE new Jollibee locations.

This is not a drill.

A series of job postings from Honeybee Foods Canada, which operates the GTA's two existing Jollibee restaurants in Scarborough and Mississauga, reveals that the company is staffing up in a major way.

According to the listings, new locations of the popular fast food chain are slated to open at 79 Billy Bishop Way in North York, 1 Promenade Circle in Thornhill and (drumroll please...) at 335 Yonge Street in downtown Toronto.

Located smack dab at the corner of Yonge and Gould, where currently there sits a lot with food trucks, this last location will undoubtedly be lined up out the wazoo for months.

This location currently houses several food vendors, and is situated right between the Ryerson SLC and the soon-to-open Tokyo Smoke cannabis store.

Congratulations, Ryerson students. Get ready to fall in love with sweet sauce-laden hot dog spaghetti.