New restaurants in Toronto are putting all kinds of new twists on old favourites, like noodles, beer, sandwiches, wine and dumplings. Make sure you check out these new hotspots before summer ends.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

This pasta bar replaced Stelvio at Queen and Spadina, but it’s still run by the same people. They also serve piadina, a type of Italian flatbread sandwich.

The new King West location of this brewery has finally opened in the old Los Colibris space, complete with backyard beer garden.

The minds behind Superpoint and Khao San Road have joined forced to create this innovative take on Thai dining on Ossington, complemented by a powerful wine list.

Toronto has yet another source for udon in this restaurant in Scarborough from the same people behind Zen Japanese.

Find colourful seafood and vegetarian eats and cocktails at this new Leslieville restaurant on Gerrard Easr that can also host Airbnb guests upstairs.

Fresh seafood and sushi platters can now be obtained from this restaurant at Bamburgh Circle in Scarborough.

More Montreal smoked meat has come to Toronto with the opening of an outpost of this chain at CF Don Mills.

This Beaches tavern opened just in time for Jazz Fest, serving slow-cooked brisket and wine.

Hamachi crudo, steak tartare and vermouth highballs are served with a side of DJ action at this new Little Italy wine bar.

Chinatown is now home to this spot that says it all with the name: it's all about the bao.