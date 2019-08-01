Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago



The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for July

New restaurants in Toronto are putting all kinds of new twists on old favourites, like noodles, beer, sandwiches, wine and dumplings. Make sure you check out these new hotspots before summer ends.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Buono

This pasta bar replaced Stelvio at Queen and Spadina, but it’s still run by the same people. They also serve piadina, a type of Italian flatbread sandwich.

Mascot Brewery

The new King West location of this brewery has finally opened in the old Los Colibris space, complete with backyard beer garden.

Favorites

The minds behind Superpoint and Khao San Road have joined forced to create this innovative take on Thai dining on Ossington, complemented by a powerful wine list.

Zen Sanuki Udon

Toronto has yet another source for udon in this restaurant in Scarborough from the same people behind Zen Japanese.

Hotel Delilah

Find colourful seafood and vegetarian eats and cocktails at this new Leslieville restaurant on Gerrard Easr that can also host Airbnb guests upstairs.

Oo-Kinza Fish House

Fresh seafood and sushi platters can now be obtained from this restaurant at Bamburgh Circle in Scarborough.

Rock'N Deli

More Montreal smoked meat has come to Toronto with the opening of an outpost of this chain at CF Don Mills.

Big Bruce Pub

This Beaches tavern opened just in time for Jazz Fest, serving slow-cooked brisket and wine.

The Little Jerry

Hamachi crudo, steak tartare and vermouth highballs are served with a side of DJ action at this new Little Italy wine bar.

BAO

Chinatown is now home to this spot that says it all with the name: it's all about the bao.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Favorites

