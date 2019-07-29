Toronto’s most outrageous chef is launching a summer festival

Famous Toronto chef Matty Matheson is launching the first MATTY FEST food and music festival at Echo Beach on September 7.

Technically, this isn’t the first MATTY FEST. The chef hosted one in the basement of his former restaurant, Parts & Labour, for his birthday once. This, however, will be the first official public launch.

Two dozen of Toronto’s most well-known restaurants will be cooking at the festival, in addition to a few non-Canadian barbecue joints, including Hometown BBQ from New York, Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint from Tennessee, Skylight Inn BBQ and Sam Jones BBQ from North Carolina.

Some of the Toronto restaurant highlights attending the festival include Famiglia Baldassare, Buca, Maker Pizza, Pinky’s Ca Phe, Skippa, Porchetta & Co, Superpoint, Agora, Canis and many others.

Two stages will feature musical acts, including headliner Wu-Tang Clan, Descendents, Gogol Bordello, Danny Brown, Turnover, Daniel Romano, Luna Li and half a dozen others.

To kick off the festival on September 7, a Charlie’s Burgers pop-up dinner series and wine program is planned at Stackt Market. As always for this dinner event hosted by high-profile chefs, the menu will not be announced ahead of time.

Each restaurant will offer a limited number of dishes, starting at $6 each. The MATTY FEST menu will be announced soon and tickets will be released to the public on Thursday at 10 a.m.