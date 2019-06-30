Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto cafes

10 new Toronto cafes with breathtaking interior design

Cafes in Toronto with breathtaking interior design are becoming much more common as new spots open, offering a much better view to complete your coffee experience. Flex on the 'gram while getting your daily dose of caffeine at these recently opened spots.

Here are my picks for new Toronto cafes with breathtaking interior design.

A-OK Cafe

The Aritzia on Bloor has this cafe that feels like a glam cabin with high vaulted ceilings and lots of mirrors and neon.

Shy Coffee Co.

Cortados and matcha lattes taste lovely and look lovelier in this setting with lots of rich wood and marble at this King West cafe.

Milky's

Geometric patterning that envelops this entire Dundas West coffee pocket couldn't be a more perfect backdrop for cappuccinos.

Pilot Coffee Ossington

This new Ossington outpost of one of our most beloved local roasters catches the eye with an abundance of paper plane design detailing.

Plaxton

Named for the street it's near, this cafe filled with light and lots of plants makes for a pretty place to sit and eat sandwiches and sip drinks.

Early Bird Brookfield

This environment in Brookfield Place is as pretty as the epic avocado toast they serve.

Jimmy's 100

With two levels and two patios, this outpost of Jimmy's on Portland north of King is a stunner.

Thor Espresso Bar

Smart but minimal contrasts between shapes and materials make this coffee pocket on John just north of Queen stand out.

Bluestone Lane

This Aussie-inspired cafe attached to the King Edward is full of plants, organic touches and comfy pillows.

Wallace Espresso Westmount

This Westmount location of an indie cafe chain sets off a muted white scheme with pops of art.

Hector Vasquez at A-OK Cafe

