10 new Toronto cafes with breathtaking interior design

Cafes in Toronto with breathtaking interior design are becoming much more common as new spots open, offering a much better view to complete your coffee experience. Flex on the 'gram while getting your daily dose of caffeine at these recently opened spots.

Here are my picks for new Toronto cafes with breathtaking interior design.

The Aritzia on Bloor has this cafe that feels like a glam cabin with high vaulted ceilings and lots of mirrors and neon.

Cortados and matcha lattes taste lovely and look lovelier in this setting with lots of rich wood and marble at this King West cafe.

Geometric patterning that envelops this entire Dundas West coffee pocket couldn't be a more perfect backdrop for cappuccinos.

This new Ossington outpost of one of our most beloved local roasters catches the eye with an abundance of paper plane design detailing.

Named for the street it's near, this cafe filled with light and lots of plants makes for a pretty place to sit and eat sandwiches and sip drinks.

This environment in Brookfield Place is as pretty as the epic avocado toast they serve.

With two levels and two patios, this outpost of Jimmy's on Portland north of King is a stunner.

Smart but minimal contrasts between shapes and materials make this coffee pocket on John just north of Queen stand out.

This Aussie-inspired cafe attached to the King Edward is full of plants, organic touches and comfy pillows.

This Westmount location of an indie cafe chain sets off a muted white scheme with pops of art.