One of Toronto's favourite brunch spots is opening a second location

One of Toronto’s most popular brunch restaurants with some of the best shakshuka in town is expanding to a whole new neighbourhood.

The Green Wood was once solely a Leslieville gem, but with a new location opening at 461 King West in late summer 2019, brunch lovers on the other side of town will be able to get their hands on the restaurant’s healthy, sustainably sourced dishes.

The heritage building is also home to SPiN, the ping pong club that is from the same owners as The Green Wood, as well as new nightclub Arcane.

They’ll be serving a daytime menu of brunch-leaning salads, sandwiches and bowls as well as full-on weekend brunch, both with lots of vegetarian and vegan options.

The Green Wood will be soon be serving brand new dinner menus at both locations as well. As always, all menus have been designed by co-owner Chef Elisa Corrigan.