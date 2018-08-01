Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Shakshuka toronto

The Best Shakshuka in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Christina Cheung
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best shakshuka in Toronto perfects this savoury Middle Eastern and North African breakfast staple of runny eggs poached in a red tomato sauce. There are many variations to this hearty dish, but the one constant of eating it is the pleasure of sopping up the eggs and sauce with the bread provided.

Here is the best shakshuka in Toronto.

Aish Tanoor
1

Aish Tanoor

This kosher Israeli Middle Eastern restaurant on Eglinton West serves its “stylish” shakshuka (with or without spicy merguez sausage) in an irresistible-looking house-made bread bowl. The dough is risen for two hours before going into the oven. It’s also possible to have shakshuka surrounded by hummus with a freshly made laffa on the side.

Parallel
2

Parallel

Found on industrial Geary Avenue, this cafe and tahini-making operation offers up a shakshuka made with ripe tomato sauce and two organic eggs that come with a side salad and organic pita. Also available is the option of adding roasted eggplant, goat cheese or roasted bell peppers as extra toppings. There is also “Hammshuka,” a version of shakshuka on house-made hummus.

Fat Pasha
3

Fat Pasha

Restaurant group Wilder and Rose’s Middle Eastern spot on Dupont Street in the Annex makes its shakshuka with a base of chunky peppers, onion, and tomato topped with two eggs and a sprinkling of halloumi. It’s all served in a sizzling skillet with a couple of pieces of challah toast.

Cafe Landwer
4

Cafe Landwer

Three kinds of shakshuka can be found on the menu at this Israeli chain’s first North American location at Bathurst & Rutherford in Vaughan. There’s the classic Landwer version; the Mediterranean with parsley, eggplant and feta cheese; or the Halloumi, topped with big hunks of the squeaky cheese plus spinach. All come with a breakfast side salad, tahini, labneh and a choice of white or multigrain bread for dipping.

Lola's Kitchen
5

Lola's Kitchen

Two free-range eggs are baked into a roasted tomato and red pepper sauce for the shakshuka at this brunch destination on Church Street just south of Bloor. Accompanied by a choice of salad, frites or Lola’s home fries along with challah toast, there is also the option for the toast to be gluten-free for an extra fee.

Simit & Chai
6

Simit & Chai

This Turkish bakery on King Street West specializes in the two items that make up its name – Turkish-style bagels and tea – but it also offers shakshuka on its all-day brunch menu. Goat cheese, feta cheese, pastrami or prosciutto are all tasty options that can be added to the pair of poached eggs in spiced tomato sauce.

Souk Tabule
7

Souk Tabule

Part of the Tabule family of restaurants, this fast-casual concept in the Canary District is a bakery, cafe and brunch spot all in one. Its shakshuka consists of three local, free-run, omega-3 soft-cooked eggs in a roasted tomato and red pepper sauce, all baked into a pan, served with a scoop of labneh.

The Green Wood
8

The Green Wood

Focusing on sustainable fare made with local ingredients, this casual brunch joint in Leslieville makes a shakshuka with chickpeas, sour cream and chimichurri in addition to the traditional ingredients. It all comes baked in a skillet pan with pieces of fresh pita.

Bacchanal
9

Bacchanal

An artful, colourful shakshuka is on the daytime menu at this French neo-bistro on Sudbury Street by West Queen West. Poached eggs in a cinnamon-scented tomato sauce with eggplant and crispy chickpeas are begging to be dipped by the crostini (sliced from a house-made baguette) it’s served with.

heineken

Cheers to the world’s beer. Sponsored by Heineken.

Photos by

Hector Vasquez at Aish Tanoor, @parallel_brothers, @messejellon, @cynthiacmintz, @simitandchaicompany @1sang_gsang, @bacchanal.to

The Best Shakshuka in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Shakshuka in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Middle Eastern Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Turkish Restaurants and Cafes in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Shakshuka in Toronto

The Best Gelato in Toronto

The Best Cafes on the East Side of Toronto

The Best Ice Cream in Toronto

The Best Soft Serve Ice Cream in Toronto

The Best Brunch in Toronto

The Best Live Music Venues in Toronto

The Best Gluten-Free Bakeries in Toronto