The Best Shakshuka in Toronto
The best shakshuka in Toronto perfects this savoury Middle Eastern and North African breakfast staple of runny eggs poached in a red tomato sauce. There are many variations to this hearty dish, but the one constant of eating it is the pleasure of sopping up the eggs and sauce with the bread provided.
Here is the best shakshuka in Toronto.
This kosher Israeli Middle Eastern restaurant on Eglinton West serves its “stylish” shakshuka (with or without spicy merguez sausage) in an irresistible-looking house-made bread bowl. The dough is risen for two hours before going into the oven. It’s also possible to have shakshuka surrounded by hummus with a freshly made laffa on the side.
Found on industrial Geary Avenue, this cafe and tahini-making operation offers up a shakshuka made with ripe tomato sauce and two organic eggs that come with a side salad and organic pita. Also available is the option of adding roasted eggplant, goat cheese or roasted bell peppers as extra toppings. There is also “Hammshuka,” a version of shakshuka on house-made hummus.
Three kinds of shakshuka can be found on the menu at this Israeli chain’s first North American location at Bathurst & Rutherford in Vaughan. There’s the classic Landwer version; the Mediterranean with parsley, eggplant and feta cheese; or the Halloumi, topped with big hunks of the squeaky cheese plus spinach. All come with a breakfast side salad, tahini, labneh and a choice of white or multigrain bread for dipping.
Two free-range eggs are baked into a roasted tomato and red pepper sauce for the shakshuka at this brunch destination on Church Street just south of Bloor. Accompanied by a choice of salad, frites or Lola’s home fries along with challah toast, there is also the option for the toast to be gluten-free for an extra fee.
This Turkish bakery on King Street West specializes in the two items that make up its name – Turkish-style bagels and tea – but it also offers shakshuka on its all-day brunch menu. Goat cheese, feta cheese, pastrami or prosciutto are all tasty options that can be added to the pair of poached eggs in spiced tomato sauce.
Part of the Tabule family of restaurants, this fast-casual concept in the Canary District is a bakery, cafe and brunch spot all in one. Its shakshuka consists of three local, free-run, omega-3 soft-cooked eggs in a roasted tomato and red pepper sauce, all baked into a pan, served with a scoop of labneh.
An artful, colourful shakshuka is on the daytime menu at this French neo-bistro on Sudbury Street by West Queen West. Poached eggs in a cinnamon-scented tomato sauce with eggplant and crispy chickpeas are begging to be dipped by the crostini (sliced from a house-made baguette) it’s served with.
Hector Vasquez at Aish Tanoor, @parallel_brothers, @messejellon, @cynthiacmintz, @simitandchaicompany @1sang_gsang, @bacchanal.to
