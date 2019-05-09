Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 56 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto beer gardens

5 new beer gardens to drink at in Toronto this summer

Toronto is taking a page out of Germany's book with a bunch of new beer gardens to drink at this summer. Many of them will not only offer frosty beer enjoyed in the sunshine, but also some great eats that go amazingly with a cold one.

Here are some new beer gardens to drink at in Toronto this summer.

Steam Whistle Biergarten

Located at their brewery at the Round House in Toronto's South Core neighbourhood, this outdoor expansion of one of the city's favourite local brands offers a menu of beer garden classics like pretzels, sausages and roast pork hock.

Mascot Brewery

This brewery is moving their operation into the space where Los Colibris used to be on King West, meaning they'll be able to use the former El Caballito space for a sweet beer garden.

Stackt

Swig Belgian Moon under the sun at this pop-up market at Front and Bathurst made entirely out of shipping containers.

North of Brooklyn Rogers

The Rogers Road location of this popular pizza joint is opening an awesome beer garden with a tree where you'll be able to drink local craft beer while enjoying slices and pies.

Toronto Wolfpack beer garden

A beer garden serving local craft beer, wine and spirits will be open at the North End-Zone of Lamport Stadium during all Toronto Wolfpack games.

