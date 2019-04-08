Mascot Brewery is opening a beer garden in downtown Toronto

It seemed all might be lost for patio goers when Mascot Brewery announced their Mercer Street location would be closing, but with summer right around the corner thankfully this beer bar has announced they'll be reopening soon in a new location.

Poised to open up at 220 King West, the new location promises to encompass both a brew bar and beer garden. Redevelopment on Mercer resulted in Mascot making a necessary move away from that location.

Along with this new spot, another location is set to open soon in Etobicoke as well.

Mascot had been dropping hints as to where exactly the new location would be on Instagram, by posting photos of Mascot tall cans in different King West locations, asking followers to make guesses. 220 King West was formerly home to upscale Mexican restaurant Los Colibris.

This points to back patio space El Caballito trading in shots of tequila for pints of beer. Though the tacos will be missed, it's clear there'll be lots to cheers to this summer.