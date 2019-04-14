Toronto is getting a pizza and beer garden this summer

Pizza, beer and sunshine: they’re all ingredients for a great summer, and that looks like exactly what's poised to happen at a certain location of North of Brooklyn.

They're putting in a 50-seat beer garden patio area out in front of the existing restaurant, slated to open around late May. The feel aims to recreate a typical German beer garden with a large tree, both the restaurant and patio designed by Montreal's Menard Dworkind.

The 511 Rogers Road location originally opened in July 2018, and you can expect to dine on the same menu of thin-crust pizzas available at all their locations. You’ll also be able to wash it down with a list of beer in bottles, cans or on tap or wines by the bottle or glass with strong Ontario representation.

Though North of Brooklyn pizza has been available on the Greater Good patio for a while now, this is the first time the local pizza chain will be attempting something of this scale on their own. The arrival of the patio may also kick start some longer hours for this location this summer.