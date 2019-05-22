Famous Taiwanese dessert chain BlackBall opening first Toronto location

If you're looking for a new treat to try this summer, look no further than BlackBall: a popular dessert chain from Taiwan known for its grass jelly sweets.

Recently moved in just north of College at 472 Yonge St., this store specializes in delicious Taiwanese dishes that are sure to keep you cool in the heat.

Their BlackBall crushed ice has long been super popular with customers in Malaysia and Singapore.

You can get them with taro balls, honey yams, red bean, and of course, with BlackBall's specialty: wobbly black grass jelly, imported from Guanxi (the Taiwanese town best known for it).

You can get their desserts cold, warm, or iced. They'll also be serving waffles and different types of tea, like grassy jelly milk.

According to BlackBall, they've expanded with more than 100 locations around the world since launching in 2006.

The Toronto store is currently in soft opening mode, but will be launching fully in the next few weeks.