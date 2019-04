Toronto Restaurant Openings highlights the latest restaurant openings and closings in Toronto and also gives a preview of what's coming soon. Find us here every Thursday morning.

Open now

Food District is now open at Square One.

Superfly has taken over the old Electric Mud BBQ space at 5 Brock.

Kensington is now home to La Chilaca Taqueria.

Planta Queen has opened in the old Nota Bene space on Queen West.

Raku now has a Toronto location at Queen and Augusta.

SOS Pasta is now open at 118 John.

Opening soon

Choco Churros is opening a second location at St. Clair and Dufferin.

A new venture called The Cherie Bistro looks to be opening on Church Street.

The Delaware is opening at the end of April in Bloorcourt.

The chef team of Kate Chomyshyn and Julio Guajardo are opening something called Balam.

Closed

Wutai Vegetarian in Markham has closed.

Wild Pigeon in New Toronto is officially no more.

Delica Kitchen has closed all locations to focus on online project Crumb.

Brick Street Bakery no longer has a Beaches location.

Call A Chicken on Queen West has closed after less than half a year.

