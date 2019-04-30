Eat & Drink
The top 10 new snack bars in Toronto

New snack bars in Toronto give us fresh places to enjoy eating with others. Not only do the cuisines on these menus range from soul food to Balkan, they're typically accompanied by cocktails that are just as tasty.

Here are my picks for the top new snack bars in Toronto.

IST Snack Bar

This new Parkdale spot serves fusion takes on Indian and interactive cocktails. 

Superfly

A list of spritzes accompanies oysters and steak tartare at this new snack bar replacing Electric Mud in Parkdale.

Project Gigglewater

This Dundas West cocktail bar serves elegant little sharing plates within a speakeasy-style environment.

Apres Wine Bar

The snacks are as elegant as the extensive wine list at this West Queen West bar.

Bar Noce

This lounge at the back of Noce across from Trinity Bellwoods serves affordable snacks and a variety of negronis.

Councillor

West Queen West has this chill bar for classic cocktails, pizza, burgers and wings.

Bar Buca Eglinton

This new extension of the Bar Buca empire at Yonge and Eglinton serves upscale snacks like burrata buried in shaved truffle.

Casa La Palma

This semi-hidden lounge above La Palma on Dundas West does a menu of veggie- and seafood-forward small plates.

Blua

Balkan snacks like cevapi, ajvar, and feta fries bolster a menu of innovative cocktails garnished with flowers at this dreamy Junction bar.

Sakai Bar

Dundas West has this understated spot for beautiful Japanese small plates.

