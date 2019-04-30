The top 10 new snack bars in Toronto

New snack bars in Toronto give us fresh places to enjoy eating with others. Not only do the cuisines on these menus range from soul food to Balkan, they're typically accompanied by cocktails that are just as tasty.

Here are my picks for the top new snack bars in Toronto.

This new Parkdale spot serves fusion takes on Indian and interactive cocktails.

A list of spritzes accompanies oysters and steak tartare at this new snack bar replacing Electric Mud in Parkdale.

This Dundas West cocktail bar serves elegant little sharing plates within a speakeasy-style environment.

The snacks are as elegant as the extensive wine list at this West Queen West bar.

This lounge at the back of Noce across from Trinity Bellwoods serves affordable snacks and a variety of negronis.

West Queen West has this chill bar for classic cocktails, pizza, burgers and wings.

This new extension of the Bar Buca empire at Yonge and Eglinton serves upscale snacks like burrata buried in shaved truffle.

This semi-hidden lounge above La Palma on Dundas West does a menu of veggie- and seafood-forward small plates.

Balkan snacks like cevapi, ajvar, and feta fries bolster a menu of innovative cocktails garnished with flowers at this dreamy Junction bar.

Dundas West has this understated spot for beautiful Japanese small plates.