Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
The top 10 new restaurant openings in Toronto for March

Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
New restaurants in Toronto came in like lions, and a couple in particular are certainly causing an uproar. Drakes pick 6ix has reopened as a sports bar, vegandale is getting infiltrated by Indian snacks, and Nota bene has reinvented itself as a totally plant-based spot. 

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month. 

Planta Queen

Vegan sushi and dumplings have replaced Italian food at this restaurant that used to be home to nota bene near Osgoode station.

Raku

This NYC export is now bringing some of the best udon noodles around to Toronto. 

Bacan

Roncesvalles now has this destination for Argentinian eats and drinks. 

Hakata Ikkousha Ramen

This world famous ramen chain recently opened a Toronto location on Queen West.

Superfly

Parkdale now has this spot open until 2 a.m. for snacks, spritzers and funky vibes.

Pick 6ix Sports 

Sushi and lobster pasta have been replaced by elevated pub grub with this restaurant embracing a new sports bar direction. Drake is still involved. 

Papi Chulo’s

Tacos and tequila can now be found at this colourful, neon-lit haunt on Ossington.

Animal Liberation Kitchen

Known for their presence at festivals and markets, this catering company now has a brick and mortar in riverside serving a tight menu of their vegan comfort eats. 

Zed 80

Tilt now has a little brother in the form of this danforth bar where retro arcade games are free to play all night for a $5 cover charge, and a menu of corn dogs and mini pierogies is served. 

IST Snack Bar

This Parkdale restaurant's arrival on the scene has been nothing if not controversial, but now that it’s open diners will just have to try the calamari pakora and lamb sliders for themselves.

