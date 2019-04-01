New restaurants in Toronto came in like lions, and a couple in particular are certainly causing an uproar. Drakes pick 6ix has reopened as a sports bar, vegandale is getting infiltrated by Indian snacks, and Nota bene has reinvented itself as a totally plant-based spot.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants that opened in Toronto last month.

Vegan sushi and dumplings have replaced Italian food at this restaurant that used to be home to nota bene near Osgoode station.

This NYC export is now bringing some of the best udon noodles around to Toronto.

Roncesvalles now has this destination for Argentinian eats and drinks.

This world famous ramen chain recently opened a Toronto location on Queen West.

Parkdale now has this spot open until 2 a.m. for snacks, spritzers and funky vibes.

Sushi and lobster pasta have been replaced by elevated pub grub with this restaurant embracing a new sports bar direction. Drake is still involved.

Tacos and tequila can now be found at this colourful, neon-lit haunt on Ossington.

Known for their presence at festivals and markets, this catering company now has a brick and mortar in riverside serving a tight menu of their vegan comfort eats.

Tilt now has a little brother in the form of this danforth bar where retro arcade games are free to play all night for a $5 cover charge, and a menu of corn dogs and mini pierogies is served.

This Parkdale restaurant's arrival on the scene has been nothing if not controversial, but now that it’s open diners will just have to try the calamari pakora and lamb sliders for themselves.