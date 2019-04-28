Eat & Drink
The top 10 bagel sandwiches in Toronto

Bagel sandwiches are a daytime necessity in Toronto, and aren't half bad for dinner sometimes, either. The classics would have to be lox and schmear or bacon egg and cheese, but there's no limit to what you can get on a bagel in this town.

Here are my picks for the top bagel sandwiches in Toronto.

AM Bagel

Roncesvalles Village has this little bagel corner owned by the maker of Penny Candy jam, with a butcher paper menu of rotating bagel sandwiches, including vegan options.

Lox + Schmear

Salmon is actually cold-smoked in house at this minimalist St. Clair West cafe, served on bagels with your choice of schmear and veggies.

Bagel Time

This Danforth spot bakes their own Montreal style bagels in real wood-burning ovens throughout the day for the foundation of their sandwiches. 

Kiva’s Bagel Bar

Multiple locations of this bagel spot are reliable for build-your-own sandwiches.

Schmaltz Appetizing

Locations of this place on both Ossington and Dupont are king when it comes to bagel sandwiches, with multiple high-end options for smoked fish.

Bagel House

Wood oven bagels are rolled in tons of seeds and slathered in cream cheese and loaded with other ingredients at multiple locations of this sandwich spot. 

Bagels on Fire

This Beaches place does Bagel sandwiches with Montreal smoked meat. 

What a Bagel

Get rainbow bagel sandwiches at over 10 GTA locations of this chain. 

Bagel World

This Wilson Avenue place serves the biggest, puffiest bagel sandwiches around, absolutely coated in crunchy seeds. 

Nu Bugel

Bagels are stored on wooden dowels at this Kensington Market spot and made into melty bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Schmaltz Appetizing

