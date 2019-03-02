10 restaurants in Toronto with next-level cocktail menus

Restaurants in Toronto can have some seriously next-level cocktail menus featuring beverages that are as tasty and thoughtful as the dishes on the food menu. When you’re looking for dinner and drinks, head to one of these places where gastronomy isn’t just on your plate, it’s in your glass as well.

Here's a selection of restaurants in Toronto with next-level cocktail menus.

Clever little bevvies like the Fino Berry with pomegranate and cucumber notes share the drinks list with heavy-hitting teapot cocktails at this Asian snack bar in Bloordale.

Tapas are ideally complemented by cocktails at this restobar on King West where vermouth stars. You can also build your own gin and tonic, or opt for a cava and Cointreau “Longest Day” or a “Monkey with Two Guns” with amaretto, creme de cassis and blended scotch.

Veer just slightly off the beaten path with slight twists on classics like a Banana Espresso Martini or an “Ocean Mary” at this self-proclaimed French diner on West Queen West.

This Danforth East bi-coastal restaurant changes their cocktails as often as their food specials, taking inspiration from sources such as the Zodiac.

Latin American influences permeate this cocktail menu of theatrical drinks like the Smoke & Coke made with Mexican Coke syrup.

High Park has this spot for tapas and tacos that also serves great cocktails, including “The Seven Magnificos,” which includes drinks served smoking or on fire.

Cocktails have to be beefy and boozy to match up to the hearty menu at this place where they do a Manhattan with tobacco-infused rye and a Margarita with charcoal-infused tequila.

Queen West has this Italian restaurant where cocktails which might be garnished with anything from aranciata foam to Aperol pearls to cotton candy.

This Leslieville restaurant does their own version of mulled wine and margaritas, has Manhattans on tap and also does something called a “Canadian Coffee” with Lot 40, smoked maple and espresso.

At this Ossington restaurant, sip on a Bread & Butter with milk foam, raspberry jam and toast, or try a flight of three classic cocktails served in jello shot form.